Volunteer Help Wanted at FreeUKGEN

FreeUKGen is an initiative to help make more high quality primary (or near-primary) records of relevance to UK genealogy conveniently available online, preferably for free, in a coherent, easy to access and search, facility or set of facilities. (See https://freeukgen.rootsweb.com for details.) Now the all-volunteer organization is looking for additional help from Macintosh programmers.

According to the FreeUKGen help wanted advertisement:

“Our volunteers use dedicated software to transcribe public records into an electronic form. Most volunteers run this software on a PC but there are a number that use Macs. The Mac version (MacBMD-X) was written by a volunteer who is no longer able to support and enhance the software and therefore FreeUKGEN is looking for someone to take over this role. There may also be opportunity to develop further Mac versions of other tools, such as BMDVerify (used by volunteers to check their transcriptions).”

You can read more at: http://bit.ly/2rGltDo.