Are You Pestered by Mosquitoes? If so, Blame Your Ancestors. It’s in Your Genes.

A study conducted by scientists at Pfizer Inc. and 23andMe and published in the journal Human Molecular Genetics, found 15 genetic variants associated with the size of welts left behind from mosquito bites, the intensity of itch, as well as how attractive some of us are to the insects.

The study looked at several mosquito bite traits together, and the researchers found overlapping genetic associations for each. Among the findings, the analysis in this study suggested that genetics play a slightly stronger role in how attractive a person is to mosquitoes.

You can read a lot more about this study on an article in the 23andMe Blog at http://bit.ly/2rI78pM.

