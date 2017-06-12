How a Utah Woman Met Her Birth Mother After 43 Years

June 12, 2017

There is a heartwarming story concerning DNA in the Goo0d4Utah web site today. How a Utah Woman Met Her Birth Mother After 43 Years describes how an adoptee reunited with her birth mother 43 years after being put up for adoption. The discovery of the birth mother was all due to their DNA, a test by MyHeritage, and a little bit of fate.

The story is available at: http://bit.ly/2tdYr4u.

You can also test your DNA with MyHeritage by going to http://bit.ly/2sfSsii.

If your DNA has already been tested by a different company, you can upload the results at no charge to MyHeritage and obtain even more information by going to http://bit.ly/2suo84e. The MyHeritage upload will also generate an Ethnicity Estimate that is unique only to MyHeritage.

