MyHeritage is Offering a Special Discount on DNA Testing for Father’s Day
Dick Eastman · June 12, 2017 · Sponsor
Dick Eastman, author
Dick Eastman has been involved in genealogy for more than 35 years. He has worked in the computer industry for more than 40 years in hardware, software, and managerial positions. By the early 1970s, Dick was already using a mainframe computer to enter his family data on punch cards. He built his first home computer in 1980.
Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter!
Want to receive a once-a-day email message containing links to all the
new articles published here? Click
here to subscribe to the FREE mailing list.
You can unsubscribe at any time within seconds. Details may be found here.
You can subscribe to the Plus Edition here: https://blog.eogn.com/subscribe-to-the-plus-edition.
Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
Click here to subscribe to the Plus Edition newsletter for about 38¢ per week!.
Steal these articles!
Yes, you may copy and republish MOST of the articles in this newsletter elsewhere, with a few exceptions. See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
Important Links
- Are you new to genealogy? Read this.
- Read the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Subscribe to the Plus Edition Newsletter
- Give the Gift of an EOGN Newsletter Plus Edition Subscription
- Subscribe to the FREE Standard Edition Newsletter
- Renew Your Plus Edition Newsletter
- Search for Past Newsletter Articles
- Comments from Plus Edition Subscribers
- Calendar of Genealogy Events
- Encyclopedia of Genealogy
- RootsBooks.com – Your Online Genealogy Bookstore
- This Newsletter's Chat Room
- Click here to Print, Email, or Save Articles as a PDF file on Your Computer
- You are invited to forward or republish these articles for non-commercial purposes! See COPYRIGHTS and Other Legal Things for details.
- Why You Might Not be Receiving the Plus Edition Email Messages
- How to Change the Address on Your Email Newsletter Subscription
- Follow this newsletter on: Facebook, Google+ and Twitter.
- Dick Eastman's other publication: the Privacy Blog
- Contact Dick Eastman
Recent Posts
- How a Utah Woman Met Her Birth Mother After 43 Years
- Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent
- Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
- MyHeritage is Offering a Special Discount on DNA Testing for Father’s Day
- (+) One Laptop, Two Computer Screens
- New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
- Family ChartMasters Announces a New Genealogy Chart Created for Showing Off DNA Test Results
- Are You Pestered by Mosquitoes? If so, Blame Your Ancestors. It’s in Your Genes.
- MyHeritage Adds Seven New Online Dutch Collections
- Ancestry.com Migrates Its Entire Server Infrastructure to the Cloud
- Volunteer Help Wanted at FreeUKGEN
- Digital Maine Transcription Project
- Follow-Up: How Private is Your Genealogy Information?
- Videotapes Are Becoming Unwatchable
- How Private is Your Genealogy Information?
- New Indexing Projects on FamilySearch: June 2017
- A Weekend at the Auckland (New Zealand) Family History Conference
- Over 5 Million Additional United States, WWI Draft Registration Cards Available to Search this Findmypast Friday
- It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
- Idaho State Archives to Digitize 27,000 Records
Most Popular Articles in Recent Days
- New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
- (+) One Laptop, Two Computer Screens
- Are You Pestered by Mosquitoes? If so, Blame Your Ancestors. It's in Your Genes.
- Family ChartMasters Announces a New Genealogy Chart Created for Showing Off DNA Test Results
- Ancestry.com Migrates Its Entire Server Infrastructure to the Cloud
- Can You Marry Your Cousin?
- How Accurate are DNA Kits used for Testing Ancestry?
- Follow-Up: How Private is Your Genealogy Information?
- Is There Any Such Thing as a Half-Cousin?
- Videotapes Are Becoming Unwatchable
Categories
- Announcements (47)
- Books (142)
- Business News (116)
- CD-ROM (3)
- Cloud Services (42)
- Conferences (224)
- Current Affairs (296)
- DNA (142)
- Education (72)
- Film/Photos (3)
- Food and Drink (6)
- From the Archives (1)
- From the In-box (1)
- Games (1)
- Genealogy Basics (107)
- Hardware (88)
- Help Wanted (14)
- Heraldry (5)
- History (252)
- Humor (6)
- Legal Affairs (110)
- Music (4)
- Off Topic (50)
- Online Sites (764)
- Opinion (5)
- People (134)
- Photography (59)
- Plus Edition Article (61)
- Podcast (6)
- Preservation (108)
- Scams (11)
- Societies (192)
- Software (237)
- Sponsor (3)
- Television (5)
- This Newsletter (78)
- Travel (39)
- Uncategorized (44)
- Video & Television (120)
- Web/Tech (12)
- Webinars & Podcasts (6)
- Weblogs (3)
Search Past Newsletter Articles since 2014
Archives
Archives of Most Articles from June 2004 and Later are Available in the
EOGN Plus Edition subscribers’ web
site.
Meet Dick Eastman in Person
23-28 July 2017 –
IAJGS International
Conference on Jewish
Genealogy, Orlando,
Florida
August 30 – September
2 2017 – Federation of
Genealogical Societies
annual conference – Pittsburgh,
Pennsylvania
September 13 – 20,
2017 – Beijing,China
October 21, 2017 –
Seattle Genealogical
Society – Seattle,
Washington
Blog Stats
- 7,640,211 hits
Recent Comments