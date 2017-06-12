Reclaim The Records Wins Another Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) Request: New York State Department of Health Concedes the New York State Death Index is to become Available to the Public under Open Records Laws

· June 12, 2017 · Current Affairs, Legal Affairs · 3 Comments

I often write about bad news in which legislators and bureaucrats keep blocking genealogists from accessing records that legally qualify as public domain. Therefore, it is great to report another victory from Reclaim The Records!

An announcement from Reclaim The Records states:

“After seventeen months of work, we have now forced the New York State Department of Health to concede that this data is, and should be, available to the public under open records laws. We secured the first ever public copies of this important state death index, which the Department of Health has digitized for us, scanned from the original vault copies. They are high-resolution greyscale images, with the entire set comprising about 3/4 of a terabyte of data on a portable hard drive. (That’s a lot of dead people.)

“This death index covers 1880-1956, which is seventy-seven years!”

You can read all the details at: http://bit.ly/2roAqGH.

Patrick Deady June 12, 2017 at 4:35 pm

Such great news! This will help me locate my Converse and Mills lines death records from upstate New York!!

George Farris June 12, 2017 at 7:31 pm

Yea! Good news for a change!

