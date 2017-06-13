How Many of You Are There?

The following is for U.S. residents only:

There are 325,060,629 people in the U.S.

How many have your name?

To find out, go to http://HowManyOfMe.com and enter your own name.

NOTE: Don’t worry, the site’s Privacy Policy at http://howmanyofme.com/privacy assures everyone the site doesn’t share your name or any other information about you. Specifically, it states, “We do not share search data of individual users or e-mail addresses with anyone, nor do we intend to start.”

The site well then tell you how many people in the U.S. share your first name and also how many share your last name, along with a bit of other information. It then tells you how many people have exactly the same first name AND last name as you.

I discovered there are 168 people in the U.S. with the same name as mine. (I have met several of them.) I assume that means me and 167 others.

I don’t see any serious genealogical uses for this web site, other than perhaps determining how rare a name might be. Perhaps it could also be used as a tool when trying to find a suitable name for the baby your family is expecting. Want a unique name? www.HowManyOfMe.com could help.