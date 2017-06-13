Julie Cahill Tarr Named Editor of APG eNews

The following announcement was written by the Association of Professional Genealogists:

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., 13 June 2017 – The Association of Professional Genealogists (APG?) has named Julie Cahill Tarr as the new editor of APG eNews. Tarr, a professional genealogist, brings years of experience in writing, editing, and graphic design to the organization’s monthly electronic newsletter.

Tarr serves as the managing editor and designer for FORUM, the quarterly magazine for the Federation of Genealogical Societies. She has held editorial positions for the journals of the Dallas (Texas) and the Illinois State Genealogical Societies and for her chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a coursewriter for the National Institute for Genealogical Studies, having written the Breaking Down Brick Walls course.

“Thank you to the APG Executive Committee for choosing me as editor of APG eNews,” said Julie Cahill Tarr.” APG has a unique offering in its publications aimed at the professional. I look forward to further developing this important resource to serve the needs of APG’s membership.”

“We welcome Julie and look forward to her expertise as the editor of APG eNews,” said Billie Stone Fogarty, APG President. “APG eNews has become a go-to source for news that affects our members. Its articles touch upon all areas of APG’s work and activities, as well as issues facing the industry. I encourage our members and the APG Board to share news with Julie.”

APG eNews Subscription Information

APG eNews launched in 2012 and is produced monthly. The most recent three issues are posted in the Publications areas of the APG website. Members have access to all past issues in the Members Only section of website. Members who subscribe to the email list will receive a notice and link each month.

About the Association of Professional Genealogists

The Association of Professional Genealogists (www.apgen.org), established in 1979, represents more than 2,700 genealogists, librarians, writers, editors, historians, instructors, booksellers, publishers and others involved in genealogy-related businesses. APG encourages genealogical excellence, ethical practice, mentoring and education. The organization also supports the preservation and accessibility of records useful to the fields of genealogy and history. Its members represent all fifty states, Canada and thirty other countries. APG is active on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.