My Comments about Black Sheep Ancestors

· June 14, 2017 · Genealogy Basics, This Newsletter · No Comments

I have always been interested in the less than perfect people in my family tree. These folks often may be found in various court records that have been preserved. At the RootsTech2017 conference, I was asked about such ancestors and my comments were videotaped by the RootsTech crew. You can view the video on Twitter at https://t.co/KdFInLZkqh.

In my computer, I found I had to click on the video image in order to hear the audio. Your computer may be different.

What black sheep did you find in your family tree?

Other videos from RootsTech2017 may be found at: https://www.rootstech.org/rootstech-2017

