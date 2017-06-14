Transform Any Document into a Searchable PDF with Adobe’s new FREE Scan App

Want a searchable digital copy of the document you just photocopied at the archives? If so, Adobe’s new app, aptly named Abobe Scan, is one you’re definitely going to want to try.

There are many scanning apps available these days. On typeset copies, most of the apps simply create a PDF “picture” of the file. Most of these PDF files are not searchable. That is, you cannot use your computer to search for specific words or phrases in the text of the scanned document. Now Abobe Scan changes all that. The FREE Adobe Scan app turns your device into a powerful portable scanner that recognizes text automatically (OCR). Turn anything — receipts, notes, documents, pictures, business cards, whiteboards — into an Adobe PDF with content you can reuse.

I downloaded the new app this morning and have used it to digitize several pages from books and also a couple of bills received in this morning’s mail. The conversion to searchable text worked well.

The image obviously is taken by the cell phone or tablet’s camera but the OCR conversion is performed by powerful computers in Adobe’s cloud, not by the low-powered tablet or cell phone.

The new app can:

CAPTURE. Scan anything with precision. Advanced image technology automatically detects borders and sharpens scanned content.

Not bad for a free app!

Abobe Scan is available for Android and Apple iOS devices in the respective app stores. You can learn more in the Adobe web site at: https://acrobat.adobe.com/us/en/acrobat/mobile-app/scan-documents.html. You also might want to watch the video demo of Abobe Scan at https://video.tv.adobe.com/v/18742t1/?autoplay=true.

NOTE: Like all other consumer OCR scanning products, Adobe Scan app does not convert handwritten text into readable and searchable text. It is designed for use with printed documents. For a definition of OCR, see the TechTarget web site at: http://searchcontentmanagement.techtarget.com/definition/OCR-optical-character-recognition.