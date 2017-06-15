Québec City has been Bringing the Era of Our Ancestors to Life for over 20 years at the Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France

The following announcement was written by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) and Canadian Heritage:

QUÉBEC CITY, June 15, 2017 – – The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development, and the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, attended the launch of the 2017 programming and took the opportunity to announce their financial support for the Corporation des fêtes historiques de Québec for the 21st edition of the Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France. This annual rendezvous with history will be held in the historic district of Old Québec, from August 9 to 13.

Canada Economic Development has invested $750,000 dollars over three years (2015, 2016 and 2017), in the form of a non-repayable contribution, through the Quebec Economic Development Program (QEDP). The funding was used in part to help promote the Fêtes on the Canadian, American and European markets to enhance the area’s tourism outreach and to attract numerous visitors from near and far. The support was also used to develop new tourism experiences with the addition of facilitation spaces and activities related to history, heritage and the St. Lawrence River.

Canadian Heritage is investing $109,900 in the 2017 edition of the Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France through the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program. The funding will be used to enhance the programming, which includes a variety of shows and historical demonstrations and re-enactments reflecting our heritage.

The Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France, which has a new theme every year, is one of the largest living history events in the province, attracting over 200,000 visitors annually. The event generates significant media and tourism spinoff for Québec City, while raising its international profile. For five days, more than 200 artists and as many volunteers will be performing in Old Québec.

Quotes

“The Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France is a testimony to our rich past, generating significant media and tourism benefits for Québec City, while raising the area’s international profile. Tourism is a key sector of our economy. The Corporation des fêtes historiques de Québec is creative and constantly innovating to ensure the uniqueness of this festive, gourmet, historic event. Our support for this organization is contributing to the economic development of the larger Québec City area, the regional tourism industry and job creation.”

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development

“This year, while we are celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary, the time is right to think about our history and to shine a light on what helped build the Canada of today. The arrival of Europeans in New France is a major milestone in our history. The Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France helps us understand how this period has influenced Quebec’s history and discover many aspects of our rich heritage.”

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

“The funding awarded is helping maintain the attractiveness of this event for the local public and tourists. We want the festival-goer experience to live up to our rich history. I want to thank Canadian Heritage and Canada Economic Development for their support for the festival, which is helping us spread our roots and allowing others to discover this era, which has made us what we are today.”

Mélanie Raymond, Director General, Corporation des fêtes historiques de Québec

