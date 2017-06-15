Unclaimed Persons Celebrates Ninth Anniversary and Launches New Website

The following announcement was written by Unclaimed Persons:

Every life is worth remembering, and this month Unclaimed Persons (UP) celebrates its ninth anniversary helping to unite the remains of deceased individuals with their next of kin.

Alone in death and tucked away on dark shelves or cold gurneys in morgues across the country, thousands of deceased individuals whose names are known to coroners, medical examiners, and a handful of friends have no known family members to claim their remains. Homelessness, mental illness, long-term estrangement, deaths of all apparent next of kin, and other circumstances have severed familial connections. Ever-increasing caseloads and shrinking budgets make it nearly impossible for many medical examiners, coroners, and investigators to find these individuals’ relatives without help.

Launched in June 2008, UP’s online community of volunteer researchers over the past nine years has worked with medical examiners, coroners, and forensic investigators from 55 counties to solve 471 cases. Our members’ genealogical investigative skills, selflessness, and determination are the reason for UP’s success. Their dedication means 471 families no longer wonder what happened to a parent, child, sibling, aunt, uncle, or another relative – and many of these formerly unclaimed individuals have found their way home for proper burial.

Their dedication means 471 families no longer wonder what happened to a parent, child, sibling, aunt, uncle, or another relative – and many of these formerly unclaimed individuals have found their way home for proper burial.