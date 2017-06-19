Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
The notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
(+) My Method of Filing Digital Images and Documents
My Comments about Black Sheep Ancestors
Reclaim The Records Wins Another Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) Request: New York State Department of Health Concedes the New York State Death Index is to become Available to the Public under Open Records Laws
Transform Any Document into a Searchable PDF with Adobe’s new FREE Scan App
How Many of You Are There?
Québec City has been Bringing the Era of Our Ancestors to Life for over 20 years at the Fêtes de la Nouvelle-France
Findmypast Announces Online Release of over Six Million Ontario Records in First Phase of new Partnership with the Ontario Genealogical Society
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
TheGenealogist Releases York Colour Tithe Maps and Yorkshire Directories
WW1 Hospital Records Collection on Forces War Records has now Reached 1 Million
Unclaimed Persons Celebrates Ninth Anniversary and Launches New Website
Julie Cahill Tarr Named Editor of APG eNews
How a Utah Woman Met Her Birth Mother After 43 Years
Father’s Day Founder Was a Renegade, According to her Great-Granddaughter
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
In order to read the Plus Edition newsletter, you will need to know your user name and password. If you have forgotten your user name and password, you can retrieve them at: http://www.eogn.com/amember/member.php
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
Recent Comments