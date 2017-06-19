Whatever Happened to “Jimmy” O’Neill?

16-year-old James “Jimmy” O’Neill, vanished as if into thin air on December 15, 1947. No family members have heard from him since. His family has been looking for him for years without success. If still alive, Jimmy would be 86 years old and would still have three surviving siblings: Nancy, Jack and Frank. A younger brother, Noel, died six months ago.

Genealogists often are good at finding missing relatives. Can a genealogist help?

At the time of his disappearance, Jimmy O’Neill was working for the Clyde Shipping Company which operated between Waterford, Ireland and Liverpool, England. On one of his days off, he disappeared and it is believed that he may have stowed away on a ship. Nothing was ever heard of him again.

“We think he went from the Quay in Waterford City [Ireland] by boat to Fishguard harbour in Wales,” according to Jimmy’s younger brother, Frank O’Neill. There was a suggestion that he could have gone to New Zealand but he could be anywhere.“ Another guess is that he went to New York City. However, these are simply guesses.

Can you help?

You can read more about the story in an article by James Wilson in the Irish Central web site at: http://bit.ly/2rCEZSB.