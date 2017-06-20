Mylestone’s Heirloom App is Shutting Down

In the February 21, 2017 edition of this newsletter at http://bit.ly/2rAmsCm, I described Mylestone’s Heirloom app as “a new startup that is experimenting with turning our digital footprints into narratives that help us recall highlights from our lives, as well as those of our family members and other loved ones. Mylestone’s mission is to ensure life’s most precious memories are accessible upon command. Utilizing memory artifacts, and a combination of artificial intelligence and external data, the company generates narratives that are available via virtual assistants, such as Alexa.”

Sadly, the service is now shutting down.

The service’s web site at https://mylestone.com/heirloom states:

“Simply put, we are focused on our core product, Mylestone, which translates digital photographs into personal histories (yeah, we’d love to have you try it out, of course: mylestone.com). As much as we love the Heirloom product, it doesn’t fit with our service going forward.”

If you would like to save your photos that are on the site, instructions are given at: https://mylestone.com/heirloom.