A Kickstarter Campaign to Help Digitize Several Hundred Holocaust Diaries

The US Holocaust Memorial has started a campaign to transcribe more than 200 Holocaust diaries. Those persecuted during the Holocaust suffered greatly. This project will help the victims’ families and many others to find information that would otherwise be lost. If successful, the Kickstarter funds will be used to digitize the diaries and place them online where everyone will have access.

NOTE: Kickstarter is an excellent service that helps many companies, nonprofits, and even individuals find funding for all sorts of projects. I have contributed to Kickstarter several times and have always been pleased with the results. If you are unfamiliar with Kickstarter and its objectives, you might want to read the introductory article, Introduction To CrowdFunding, Kickstarter As A Successful Example, at http://bit.ly/2sF4diP. Then look at Kickstarter’s home page at: https://www.kickstarter.com/.

More than 200 diaries presently stored at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum are waiting to be cataloged, translated, and published online. This is not a trivial task. Rather, it is a specialized, expensive, and time-consuming project.

According to the project’s home page at http://kck.st/2sMND0z:

“We know first-person accounts are powerful. Most people are familiar with the diary of Anne Frank, and her personal account is often the first introduction that many have to the devastating history of the Holocaust. But it’s not the only diary of its kind.

“Each of the diaries in our collection has an important story to tell, of suffering and strength, persecution and perseverance. Written by people young and old, from diverse backgrounds and countries, they bring to life a broad spectrum of individuals’ experiences during the Holocaust. Now, in the face of growing Holocaust denial, we must bring more stories to light before we lose the firsthand memories of survivors and witnesses who can shed light on the context of these diaries and other priceless artifacts in the Museum’s collection.

“As the survivor generation passes, it is our responsibility to make sure their voices live on so that their experiences will not be forgotten. You can be a part of preserving history: Back this project and Save Their Stories.”

The handwritten pages and notes are in 17 different languages and will need to be transcribed and translated into English. Each of these diaries will be published in its entirety online, with images of each page in each diary accompanied by English-language text of translations, so that people everywhere can view the original pages and read the translations.

The general public is being asked to contribute to this worthwhile project. In addition, contributors can receive rewards such as a “Save Their Stories” tote bag, limited edition watercolor prints from Holocaust survivor Simon Jeruchim, a “Save Their Stories” journal, and even exclusive behind-the-scenes tours at the US Holocaust Museum and its collection and conservation center (which is not open to the public), and much more. The selection of the rewards will be based upon the amount contributed to the project.

You can learn a lot more from the Kickstarter page describing this project at: http://kck.st/2sMND0z.

You can help preserve history!

My thanks to newsletter reader Noel Emswiler for telling me about this effort.