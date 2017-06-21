MyHeritage Featured on Fox & Friends

· June 21, 2017 · DNA, Video & Television · No Comments

Genealogy obtains publicity on national television.

The Fox News popular morning show, Fox & Friends, featured a story today about MyHeritage DNA. In the piece, Janice Dean, one of the show’s hosts, was presented with her DNA ethnicity results that she got from MyHeritage, augmented by genealogy research the company also did for her which allowed her to learn new information about her family history. The results provided an overwhelming emotional experience for her, which you can view at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kn90X7X8HTg&feature=youtu.be or in the video player above.

Disclaimer: MyHeritage is the sponsor of this newsletter.

