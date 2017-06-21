Two Minnesota Societies to Merge

The Dakota County Genealogical Society (DCGS) will become part of the Dakota County Historical Society (DCHS) as of September 2017, with full integration of services and operations by January 2018.
Details may be found at: http://strib.mn/2smoJT2.
Dick Eastman · June 21, 2017
