MacFamilyTree Update Version 8.2 is Now Available

I received a short note from the producers of MacFamilyTree, one of the leading genealogy programs for Macintosh. I have written before many times about this powerful and visually impressive product. You can find my earlier articles by starting at: http://bit.ly/2txH4MT.

This morning’s note says (in part):

We have just released the next huge MacFamilyTree update. Version 8.2 comes free for all users of 8 and 8.1. MobileFamilyTree has been updated to version 8.2, too. Both apps are currently sold at 50% discount.

Our charts always have been the most beautiful ones… but we improved them even more.

All LDS customers will be extremely happy about LDS Ordinance sync, which no other Mac app offers. LDS church members are now able to reserve and manage ordinance right from within MacFamilyTree, and print temple cards. MacFamilyTree scans the complete local tree for opportunities and presents these results in a neatly arranged way for users.

You can see examples of the new reports here, here, and here.

You can learn more about MacFamilyTree at the program’s web pages at http://www.syniumsoftware.com/macfamilytree and even download a demo version that you can try for a while. The full program is available in iTunes at https://itunes.apple.com/app/macfamilytree-8/id1037755919?ls=1&mt=12.