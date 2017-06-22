MyHeritage DNA is Again Featured on Fox & Friends

Yesterday I wrote (at http://bit.ly/2surTWg) about a segment on the popular U.S. news program Fox & Friends that featured family history research by means of combined DNA and online research techniques. Now the same news program is continuing its reporting today. This morning’s Fox & Friends about an amazing mother-daughter reunion, made possible thanks to MyHeritage DNA.

In today’s segment, you can see one of the show’s viewers who was so inspired by the hosts’ discoveries after taking the MyHeritage DNA test (aired on March 22nd and also available here), that she decided to take the test herself and was able to find her biological mother, whom she’s been searching for her whole life.

You can learn more about the latest story and watch the emotional reunion at:

http://bit.ly/2tSpx1r.

