Oregon Historical Society Adds Digital Collections

In 2015, the Oregon Historical Society embarked on an ambitious two-year project to build an infrastructure to create, collect, preserve and provide access to digital materials in its vast historic collections. This month, OHS announced a major milestone in this project, with the official launch of OHS Digital Collections.

This new website allows online public access to a rich variety of materials from the Oregon Historical Society’s Research Library, including items from the manuscript, photograph, film and oral history collections. Behind the scenes, these files are safeguarded using a series of digital preservation workflows, systems and storage processes called the OHS Digital Vault.

This is a work in progress with many archives already online. Many more items are expected to be added to the digital archive in future months.

You can read more in an article in the (Oregon) Hillsboro web site at: http://bit.ly/2s0hpzp.

The Oregon Historical Society Digital Collections are available at: https://digitalcollections.ohs.org.