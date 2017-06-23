The BBC Version of the Who Do You Think You Are? Television Programme Reveals Celebrities for the Upcoming Season

· June 23, 2017 · Television · No Comments

Returning for a 14th series, the producers of the U.K. version of the Who Do You Think You Are? Television Programme have reveal;ed the following celebrities will be featured in this year’s version:

  • Games of Thrones’ Charles Dance, OBE – AKA Tywin Lannister
  • Clare Balding, OBE is an award-winning broadcaster, journalist and author.
  • Big Brother’s Emma Willis
  • Director, Choreographer and Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood

  • Fearne Cotton, an English television and radio presenter, best known for presenting a number of popular television programmes such as Top of the Pops and the Red Nose Day telethons.
  • Actor, director and producer Noel Clarke
  • Lulu Kennedy-Cairns, OBE, better known by her stage name Lulu, a Scottish singer, songwriter, actress, television personality and businesswoman
  • EastEnders star Lisa Hammond
  • Comedian Ruby Wax
  • Adil Ray, star of the BBC One comedy Citizen Khan, which he created and co-writes

 

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: