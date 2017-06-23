The BBC Version of the Who Do You Think You Are? Television Programme Reveals Celebrities for the Upcoming Season

Returning for a 14th series, the producers of the U.K. version of the Who Do You Think You Are? Television Programme have reveal;ed the following celebrities will be featured in this year’s version:
- Games of Thrones’ Charles Dance, OBE – AKA Tywin Lannister
- Clare Balding, OBE is an award-winning broadcaster, journalist and author.
- Big Brother’s Emma Willis
- Director, Choreographer and Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood
- Fearne Cotton, an English television and radio presenter, best known for presenting a number of popular television programmes such as Top of the Pops and the Red Nose Day telethons.
- Actor, director and producer Noel Clarke
- Lulu Kennedy-Cairns, OBE, better known by her stage name Lulu, a Scottish singer, songwriter, actress, television personality and businesswoman
- EastEnders star Lisa Hammond
- Comedian Ruby Wax
- Adil Ray, star of the BBC One comedy Citizen Khan, which he created and co-writes
