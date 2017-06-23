Virginia Newspaper Project Places Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Newspapers Online

From an announcement by the Library of Virginia:

“The Virginia Newspaper Project (VNP) is thrilled to announce an ongoing project to make the Library of Virginia’s Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) newspapers available on Virginia Chronicle. The camp newspapers in the LVA’s collection, published from 1934 to 1941 by the young men of the CCC, were mostly distributed in camps throughout the Commonwealth,though a handful are from locales outside Virginia.

“The array of titles vary in sophistication, regularity and skill, but as a whole they offer a vivid picture of camp life during the Depression. Though the physical demands of CCC work could be exhausting, a youthful spirit radiates from the pages of the CCC newspapers: work safety reminders, camp classes and events, health columns, editorials, sports reports, cultural news and illustrations were regular features in many of the papers, but each had its own distinct flavor.

“The camp newspapers are also packed with the names of people who were active in the CCC–you might find a mention of one of your relatives among the pages. Click here to learn more about the CCC and the newspapers they produced.”

The full announcement may be found at: http://bit.ly/2rWVWHQ.