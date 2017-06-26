Huge Genealogical Database of Ukrainians Born in 1650–1920 is Now Online

According to EuroMaiden Press at http://bit.ly/2tbqm9k:

A huge database of people born in the territory of contemporary Ukraine between 1650 and 1920 became available online this week. Its opening crowned the four-year efforts of activists to digitize, systematize, and assemble countless entries from historical documents—but is not the final point of the project.

The database includes 2.56 mn people and is expected to reach 4 to 5 mn in 2019. The access to its contents is and will remain free of charge. The sources of data are manifold: birth registers, fiscal and parish censuses, lists of nobility, voters, the military, and victims of repressions, address directories, and other documents produced under the Tsardom of Muscovy, Russian and Habsburg Empires, Poland and the Soviet Union. A Roman-letter version of the data index is reportedly to be enabled in the coming months.

All the users who register profiles on the project’s website pra.in.ua can construct their own family trees. Nearly 18 thousand trees have been created in the first couple of days following the official inauguration of the site.

I normally look at web sites and make a quick evaluation before I write about them. However, the web site at https://pra.in.ua/ is in Ukrainian, not one of my languages. I will simply mention the site and leave it to you, the reader, to decide how useful it is for you. I assume you can read Ukrainian.

I did attempt to use Google Translate but the results were mixed. For instance, I wondered if there is a fee to use this site. Google translates reports, “To support the project financially. We have access to the database free of charge, but to base the project developed and increased resources are needed.”

O)n a different web page, Google Translate provided the following words: “Access to the database is free. All costs of creating the portal, its administration, technical support, development, work with documents and content indexing database implemented entirely by donations from outside users.”

