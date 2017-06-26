Louise St Denis Presented with OGS Award of Merit

The following announcement was written by the Ontario Genealogical Society:

Louise St Denis of The National Institute for Genealogical Studies is Presented with the Award of Merit at the Ontario Genealogical Society Conference.

Award honors leadership and contributions.

L to R: Heather Oakley, Louise St Denis, Patti Mordasewicz

The Ontario Genealogical Society, Canada’s largest genealogical society, held its Friday opening ceremonies for their annual conference in Ottawa, Ontario on June 16, 2017 and honored individuals with their Award of Merit. The OGS award recognizes those:

Who have taken leadership in a project that is useful to family historians or contributed to a special project of interest to researchers across the province; and

Whose contributions have been of benefit to the whole of the Society by: Digitizing and/or preserving a group of documents of interest to researchers; Making their records available online; Creating a finding aid or index to a large group of records of interest to researchers outside their geographic location; Or some other reasons justified in their nomination.



Louise St Denis, Managing Director of The National Institute for Genealogical Studies was the recipient of the OGS Award of Merit.

The award reads: “Since about 1992, your leadership in producing informative publications and later in 1999, offering the first and only comprehensive Certificate program in Genealogical Studies, certainly fulfills all the qualifications for the Ontario Genealogical Society’s Award of Merit.”

“Your reputation as a speaker, as an author, as an instructor, as a publisher and as an education developer is now world-wide. Your volunteer efforts with such as groups as the Société franco-ontarienne d’histoire et de généalogie and the Association of Professional Genealogists have also benefited genealogists. You have always been a strong supporter of OGS as evidenced by your 25 years as a vendor at our annual conference.”

Louise St Denis says of the award, “I am honored that the Ontario Genealogical Society felt I was deserving of this award and I thank them for this gesture. I truly believe that this award is in recognition of our entire team —- our authors, instructors, consultants, and student support staff. All these individuals contribute to making our programs the best they can be. Twenty-five years ago, when I attended as a vendor my first OGS conference, never in my wildest dreams, did I think that this little hobby would someday develop into the publishing house and education programs it has become. The moments I enjoy the most, are when students or graduates come to the booth or send an email, thanking us for providing such informative education, or share with us how much the courses or the programs have meant to them; how we have helped them become great genealogists, recording their information accurately and breaking down their brick walls. That’s my biggest reward.”

ABOUT LOUISE ST DENIS

In the mid-1970s Louise St Denis became the controller of a large insurance and real estate firm in Ottawa. After the installation of a computer, the fascination of this new technology took over. She then assisted in the startup and continuing operation of what was to become Canada’s largest firm specializing in the marketing of software and hardware to the insurance industry.

In 1984, Louise became fascinated in genealogy and began tracing her French Canadian ancestors back to the 1600s.

In addition to her work in the business world, Louise spent time helping in the non-profit sector — she is the founding president of the Société franco-ontarienne d’histoire et de généalogie – Toronto Branch, Past-president of its provincial organization, Past-treasurer of the Association of Professional Genealogists-Ontario Chapter, and past board member of the Association of Professional Genealogists. Louise also served on various Boards and Special Interest Groups including the Special Advisory Board of Library and Archives Canada.

Louise lectures internationally on various genealogy topics and has appeared on many television and radio shows.

She publishes the Heritage Book Series (www.GenealogyStore.com) which now consists of over 120 titles.

For two years Louise lead an in-classroom program at the University of Toronto. In 1999 she established a partnership with the U of T to offer the first and only comprehensive Certificate program in Genealogical Studies offered entirely online (www.genealogicalstudies.com). Louise is the Managing Director of the National Institute for Genealogical Studies and can be reached at stdenis@genealogicalstudies.com

ABOUT THE NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR GENEALOGICAL STUDIES

Heritage Productions and The National Institute for Genealogical Studies, leaders in online genealogy education, have offered genealogical and history materials for 25 years. Over 200 courses in genealogical studies are offered to help enhance researcher’s skills.

For those looking to acquire more formal educational training, The National Institute offers Certificate Programs in the records of Australia, Canada, England, Germany, Ireland, and the United States, as well as a General Methodology, Professional Development and Librarianship Certificate Program. For more information please call us toll-free in North America at 1-800-580-0165 or email us at admin@genealogicalstudies.com.