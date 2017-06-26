Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) Cemetery Mapping and Unmarked Grave Mapping using 21st Century Technology
MyHeritage Featured on Fox & Friends
MyHeritage DNA is Again Featured on Fox & Friends
FamilySearch to Discontinue its Microfilm Distribution Services
Ancestry, Inc. Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
Family History Research for Ancestors from India by Smita Biswas -” भारतीय मूल के लोगों के लिए परिवार के इतिहासका रिकॉर्डिंग”
How to Make a PDF File Searchable
MacFamilyTree Update Version 8.2 is Now Available
A Kickstarter Campaign to Help Digitize Several Hundred Holocaust Diaries
Oregon Historical Society Adds Digital Collections
Virginia Newspaper Project Places Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) Newspapers Online
Findmypast Announces Five Days of Free Access to British & Irish Records
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
Mylestone’s Heirloom App is Shutting Down
The BBC Version of the “Who Do You Think You Are?” Television Programme Reveals Celebrities for the Upcoming Season
Two Minnesota Societies to Merge
Whatever Happened to “Jimmy” O’Neill?
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
