I have written often about the great value offered by Chromebook laptops. (See http://bit.ly/2sewngv for a list of my past Chromebook articles.) Now the Digital Trends web site has an article at http://bit.ly/2sejvad that should interest anyone who is thinking of purchasing one of these low-cost systems.

Turn Your Chromebook into a Killer Workstation with the Best Android Apps on Chrome OS describes the more than 2.5 million Chrome and Android apps that run on Chromebooks. That includes many genealogy apps. (See http://bit.ly/2tNrahN for more information about the many Android genealogy apps that run on Chromebooks.)

This article was written on and posted by my Chromebook laptop.