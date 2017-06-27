Family Buys Hilarious Birthday Card for Grandpa, Finds Out it has an Old Family Photo

Family photos are where you find them!

A 12-year-old in Kansas recently found a hilarious card to give to her grandfather for his 74th birthday. The card had a very old-fashioned family photo on the front, with everyone looking very stern and serious. On top it said, “It’s your birthday!” Her mother also laughed when she saw the card. Then she stopped laughing when she looked closer.

A man in the photo looked a lot like her grandfather and of her great-grandmother. The family gave the card to the 74-year-old man celebrating his birthday. He got all excited as he realized the picture was of his father, his grandmother, and of a number of his other relatives! It was a photo he had never seen before.

In fact, the family eventually was able to locate the original photo the card was made from. The family identified almost everyone in the photo that was taken in 1906 at a wedding.

You can read the details in an article in the Epoch Times web site at: http://bit.ly/2taHCeC.

My thanks to newsletter reader Karen Parker for telling me about this story.