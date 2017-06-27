Mother and Daughter Reunited after 50 Years Apart Thanks to a Genealogy DNA Test

Another recent reunion story describes Cathy and daughter Karen, who were able to find each other after 50 years apart through a MyHeritage DNA match. Both couldn’t be happier with their amazing discovery and are hoping others wouldn’t have to wait as long.

As the daughter Karen said, “Everybody has a right to know where they came from.”

You can read more about their story and watch a video of their exciting reunion moment, also aired earlier today on Fox 8, in the MyHeritage blog post at: http://bit.ly/2sNdSn2.

