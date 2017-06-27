Painter Salvador Dali’s body to be Exhumed for Paternity Suit

Salvador Dalí

A judge in Madrid has ordered the exhumation of the body of Spanish artist Salvador Dalí to get DNA samples for a paternity suit. A Spanish woman, born in 1956, said her mother, a maid, had a clandestine affair with the painter in 1955. The judge said there were no biological remains or personal objects of the artist to be used in the test. He died in Spain in 1989 at the age of 85.

The Dalí Foundation, which manages the artist’s estate, says it will appeal.

Details may be found in the BBC News web site at: http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-40405421.

My thanks to the several newsletter readers who sent me links to this story.

I have a few ancestors that I am curious about their paternity. Do you suppose I could get a court order and… Oh, never mind!

