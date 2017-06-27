We’re ALL Related to Royalty (If You Go Back Far Enough)

Everyone with European ancestry is descended from Kings and Queens. Dr Adam Rutherford, a leading geneticist, said this is not remarkable at all. If you research your European ancestry far enough, you undoubtedly will find a number of royal ancestors in your family tree.

Speaking at the Chalke Valley History Festival, sponsored by the Daily Mail, he said that ‘literally’ everyone in Europe had a direct lineage to Charlemagne, while there was a ‘significant’ chance most people in Britain are a descendant of Edward III.

You can read the details in an article by Jim Norton in the DailyMail web site at: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4641632/Leading-geneticist-says-related-royalty.html.

NOTE: If you have ancestors from Asia, you might be aware of claims that millions of living Asian and a lot of Eastern Europeans as well are descended from Genghis Kahn. In the Muslim world, tens of millions of people are descended from Muhammad.

Given the mathematics involved, none of this should be a surprise. Assuming that every ruler had five children and further assuming that each of the descendants had an average of five children and assuming each of THEM had an average of five children and so on soon results in millions of descendants in the 21st century. Chances are that you are one of the millions.

Of course, many rulers had more than five children while some had fewer than five. The same is true for most of their descendants. Pick an average number that you can believe and then do the math. However you interpret the numbers, the end result is always millions of descendants. The challenge for you is to find the documentation that proves your descent!