RootsMagic brings Ancestry Features to their Desktop Software

The producers of RootsMagic genealogy software previously have announced a plan to allow Ancestry.com subscribers to connect their Ancestry accounts to the RootsMagic software. Since that time, Ancestry has developed a new technology to integrate Ancestry Hints® and Ancestry’s records and online trees with RootsMagic products.

Today, RootsMagic announced the product is now available. The free update to RootsMagic 7 is called TreeShare™ for Ancestry.

From within RootsMagic 7, as an existing Ancestry subscriber, you have access to your Ancestry Hints and the ability to share and synchronize data with your Ancestry online trees.

“Integrating with Ancestry’s trees and records has been one of our most requested features,” said Bruce Buzbee, president of RootsMagic. “It’s exciting to work together with Ancestry to make this happen. The feedback that we’ve received from those who have tested TreeShare has been phenomenal.”

You can read the full announcement on the RootsMagic web site at: http://ancstry.me/2sicnyE.

Comment by Dick Eastman:

Even the FREE RootsMagic Essentials software will include functionality to interface with RootsMagic.com. As stated in the announcement:

“If you have an account with Ancestry, RootsMagic Essentials includes the ability to upload your file to Ancestry or download your existing online trees from Ancestry. If you are a subscriber to Ancestry, RootsMagic Essentials also allows you to search and view all of the content in your subscription. Those wishing to compare and transfer individual records between RootsMagic and Ancestry will want to use the full-featured RootsMagic software.”

This new announcement should appeal to many frustrated users of Family Tree Maker software who have been waiting for a long, long time for the new version of that product that has been promised to exchange data with Ancestry.com. The promised Family Tree Maker upgrade is not yet available. Users of Ancestry.com and Family Tree Maker users may wish to switch to RootsMagic in order to gain the functionality they seek.