The following announcement was written by the New England Historic Genealogical Society:

June 28, 2017—Boston, Massachusetts—Family historians and genealogists—declare your independence this holiday week from an incomplete family tree! Search and browse free among 1.4 BILLION names on AmericanAncestors.org, the award-winning website of NEHGS.

From 12:00 a.m. (EDST) on Thursday, June 29th, through 12:00 p.m. midnight (EDST) on Thursday, July 6th, you’ll have complete freedom to roam through all of the online databases on AmericanAncestors.org—with only a Guest Registration. These databases include vital records (state, church, cemetery, and more), U.S. census records, genealogical journal articles, probate records, and other collections which can help advance your research.

Already a Guest Member of NEHGS? Your password is your passport to freedom—and to many new discoveries. As a NEHGS member—share this cry for independence with family and friends and invite them to join the celebration.

Hear, hear! Here’s your link to freedom:

AmericanAncestors.org/FreeBillion

About American Ancestors and New England Historic Genealogical Society

New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS) is America’s founding genealogical organization and the most respected name in family history. Established in 1845, it is the nation’s leading resource for family history research. NEHGS provides comprehensive family history services through an expert staff, original scholarship, educational opportunities, world-class research center, and award-winning website (AmericanAncestors.org) to help family historians of all levels explore their past and understand their families’ unique place in history.

A member-based, nonprofit institution serving more than 220,000 members, NEHGS is dedicated to advancing the study of family history in America and beyond, by educating, inspiring, and connecting people through our scholarship, collections, and expertise.

NEHGS’s resources, expertise, and service are unmatched in the field and its leading staff of onsite and online genealogists includes experts in early American, Irish, English, Scottish, Italian, Atlantic and French Canadian, African American, Native American, Chinese, and Jewish research. AmericanAncestors.org, the most-used genealogical society website in the world, offers more than 1.4 billion searchable family history records spanning twenty-two countries covering the United States, the British Isles, continental Europe, and beyond. The NEHGS library and archive, located at 99-101 Newbury Street in downtown Boston, is home to the largest collection of original family history research materials in the country with more than 28 million items dating from the fourteenth century to the present, including diaries, letters, photographs, books, and microfilm.