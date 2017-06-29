Ancestry’s new Video Featuring the Descendants of US Founding Fathers

As long as the Statue of Liberty still stands, so do the words, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” Ancestry has created an online video featuring the American melting pot and the descendants of all those millions of immigrants. Who are these people, where do they come from?

In John Trumbull’s iconic “Declaration of Independence” painting, it spotlights one of the most significant moments in our country’s history with the original signers. Ancestry has recreated the scene with 29 living descendants of these historic figures, and the moment is captured in 60- and 30-second television spots (produced by Droga5). What you will see is a surprising and powerful look at how different America is today than in that historic moment captured in 1776 – showcasing a diverse group of descendants: men and women, Caucasian, African American, Hispanic, Filipino, Native American, Korean, among others. The campaign highlights how our individual and collective history is an important part of our country’s complex DNA and that we are all universally connected, sometimes in unexpected ways.

You can watch the video above or at the YouTube web site at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1PMt8bnz34

The Youtube page also has a series of videos interviewing some of these descendants.