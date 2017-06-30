2017 FGS Conference Early Bird Registration Ends July 1

The following announcement was written by the Federation of Genealogical Societies:

Register now for “Building Bridges to the Past” in Pittsburgh, PA 6/28/2017 – Austin, TX.

Discounted early bird registration for the 2017 Federation of Genealogical Societies Conference will continue only until July 1st. Early bird pricing is $230 for the full four days or $99 for any single day. Friday’s exhibit hall lunch and $10 in Vendor Bucks are included with the full four-day conference registration. Details at http://www.fgsconference.org.

The conference will be held August 30 – September 2, at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, PA. This year’s local host is the Western Pennsylvania Genealogical Society and the theme is “Building Bridges to the Past.” Platinum sponsors are Ancestry, FamilySearch, and MyHeritage. Bronze sponsors are Ancestry ProGenealogists and Internet Genealogy/Your Genealogy Today.

With 145 sessions, 72 expert speakers, 9 luncheons with speakers, 6 workshops, and 2 interactive seminars, this conference offers opportunities for all who are interested in researching their family history. The exhibit hall, packed with genealogy vendors and society representatives, will be open and free to the public. Luncheons, workshops, and special events provide additional opportunities for networking and learning. Make sure to get your tickets to these conference “extras” early to guarantee your spot. See you in Pittsburgh in August! Register now and save! https://www.fgsconference.org/registration/

About the Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS)

The Federation of Genealogical Societies (FGS) was founded in 1976 and empowers the genealogical and family history community, especially its societies and organizations, by advocating for the preservation and access of records and providing resources that enable genealogical organizations to succeed in pursuing their missions. FGS helps genealogical societies and family history enthusiasts alike to strengthen and grow through online resources, FGS FORUM magazine, and through its annual national conference which provides four days of excellent learning opportunities for both societies and family history enthusiasts.

