Bookmark this Site: SMALLPDF.com

Do you need to use PDF files occasionally? Perhaps you have a one-time need to convert a PNG, BMP, TIFF, GIF or JPG file to PDF format for free. Another need might be to convert an Excel spreadsheet to PDF. Then again, you might need to convert a PDF file to Microsoft Word’s .DOC format. Still other needs might include merging two PDF files together or perhaps splitting one PDF file into two or more separate files. All of these things and more can be done free of charge at http://www.smallpdf.com.

Based in Switzerland, SmallPDF serves millions of users per month. Unlike many other PDF products, SmallPDF is easy to use. You probably won’t need SmallPDF often but, when you do, it can be a lifesaver. I have used the web site’s services multiple times and find it is one of the handier online tools available today.

SmallPDF is available in two versions: free and paid. The FREE service is limited to being used twice per hour. That strikes me as being sufficient for most personal users. However, if you have bigger needs, you may prefer to upgrade to the paid version that offers users unlimited use of the web site and includes a lot of extra features including Connected Functions and Multiple File Processing. The paid version of SmallPDF costs $6 US per month, if paid monthly, or $48 US per year, if paid annually.

SmallPDF also respects your privacy. To use the free services, SmallPDF does not ask for your name, email address, credit card number or any other identifying information. The owners of the web site also promise, “We do not access your files, copy, or back them up. They are always deleted after one hour.”

SmallPDF is available at http://www.smallpdf.com, naturally! Check it out.