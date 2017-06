On July 18 the Family History Center in the David O. McKay Library at Brigham Young University-Idaho will be shutting down. Everything in the present genealogy library will be moved to the Rexburg Family History Center.

The Family History Center has been in the McKay Library since the 1960s.

You can read more in an article by Adam Jacobs in the (Rexburg, Idaho) Standard Journal web site at: http://bit.ly/2suD7qN.