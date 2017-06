Especially for Canada Day, celebrated this Saturday, July 1st, MyHeritage is offering a special promotion on the MyHeritage DNA kit, in Canada, which will sell for ONLY $69 USD ($89.82 CAD as of today). The promotion starts today (June 29th) and will run through July 5th.

Canadians can learn more or order a DNA kit at: http://bit.ly/2un9iJW.

NOTE: If you are not browsing from Canada, you will not be able to see the promotion.