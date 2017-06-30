New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of June 28, 2017

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, (26 June 2017), This week 3 million New York City marriage licenses were published, plus nearly 3 million for Find a Grave records and millions of new browsable images and indexed records from Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Chile, Dominican Republic, England, Italy, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, South Africa, Scotland, and the BillionGraves Index. Search these new free records and more at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below. Find and share this announcement easily online in the FamilySearch Newsroom.

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

Collection

Indexed Records

Digital Images

Comments

Argentina, Mendoza, Catholic Church Records, 1665-1975

9,601

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Austria, Upper Austria, Linz, Death Certificates, 1818-1899

4,987

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Belgium, Limburg, Civil Registration, 1798-1906

4,719

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Belgium, Namur, Civil Registration, 1800-1912

21,919

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

BillionGraves Index

519,990

519,990

Added indexed records and images to an existing
collection

Bolivia Catholic Church Records, 1566-1996

311,909

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Chile Civil Registration, 1885-1903

79,045

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Dominican Republic Civil Registration, 1801-2010

179,013

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

England, Cambridgeshire Bishop’s Transcripts, 1599-1860

16,372

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Find A Grave Index

2,969,879

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Hawaii Obituaries Index, ca. 1980-present

317,650

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Ireland Civil Registration, 1845-1913

389,073

30,389

New indexed records and images collection

Italy, Chieti, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1866-1930

0

505,027

New browsable image collection.

Italy, Macerata, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1808-1814

0

93,143

New browsable image collection.

Kansas State Census, 1865

0

4,701

New browsable image collection.

Kansas State Census, 1875

0

11,248

New browsable image collection.

Kansas State Census, 1885

0

94,071

New browsable image collection.

Kansas State Census, 1895

0

116,842

New browsable image collection.

Louisiana Deaths, 1850-1875, 1894-1960

61,391

114,886

Added indexed records and images to an existing
collection

Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Miscellaneous Records

176,570

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

New York State Census, 1905

0

2,009

Added images to an existing collection

New York, New York City Marriage Licenses Index, 1950-1995

3,124,588

0

New indexed records collection

Nicaragua Civil Registration, 1809-2013

21,329

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Panama, Catholic Church Records, 1707-1973

55,922

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru, Amazonas, Civil Registration, 1939-1998

27,916

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Philippines Civil Registration (Local), 1888-1986

9,787

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Scotland Church Records and Kirk Session Records, 1658-1919

38

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

South Africa, Transvaal, Probate Records from the Master of the
Supreme Court, 1869-1958

41,997

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States Passport Applications, 1795-1925

14,946

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States Rosters of Revolutionary War Soldiers and Sailors,
1775-1783

0

12,545

Added images to an existing collection

About FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

 

