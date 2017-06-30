New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of June 28, 2017

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch:

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, (26 June 2017), This week 3 million New York City marriage licenses were published, plus nearly 3 million for Find a Grave records and millions of new browsable images and indexed records from Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Chile, Dominican Republic, England, Italy, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, the Philippines, South Africa, Scotland, and the BillionGraves Index. Search these new free records and more at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below. Find and share this announcement easily online in the FamilySearch Newsroom.

Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

About FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.