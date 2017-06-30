RootsTech 2018 Call for Presentation Proposals – extended deadline through 3 July 2018

· June 30, 2017 · Conferences · No Comments

The following announcement was written by the RootsTech organizing committee:

Submission deadline has been extended through July 3, 2017.

The RootsTech planning committee is calling for dynamic presentations for the RootsTech 2018 conference that will be held February 28 – March 3, 2018, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

If you have a desire to define, shape, and influence the family history industry with an innovative and interesting presentation idea, click on the link below to learn more and to submit proposals.

Contact Information
If you have questions regarding the submission process or speaking at Rootstech 2018, please contact us at info@rootstech.org.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: