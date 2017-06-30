RootsTech 2018 Call for Presentation Proposals – extended deadline through 3 July 2018

The following announcement was written by the RootsTech organizing committee:

Submission deadline has been extended through July 3, 2017.

The RootsTech planning committee is calling for dynamic presentations for the RootsTech 2018 conference that will be held February 28 – March 3, 2018, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

If you have a desire to define, shape, and influence the family history industry with an innovative and interesting presentation idea, click on the link below to learn more and to submit proposals.

Contact Information

If you have questions regarding the submission process or speaking at Rootstech 2018, please contact us at info@rootstech.org.