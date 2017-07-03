Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) The Easy Method of Converting Google Books to Kindle and Other Formats Free of Charge
Happy 150th Birthday, Canada!
Mother and Daughter Reunited after 50 Years Apart Thanks to a Genealogy DNA Test
Canada Day – A Special Promotion (for Canadians Only) by MyHeritage DNA
Bookmark this Site: SMALLPDF.com
RootsMagic brings Ancestry Features to their Desktop Software
We’re ALL Related to Royalty (If You Go Back Far Enough)
Ancestry’s new Video Featuring the Descendants of US Founding Fathers
Celebrate Independence Day with Free Access to AmericanAncestors.org
Church of Ireland Parish Record Collections More Discoverable With Online Links to RCB Library Hand-Lists
Huge Genealogical Database of Ukrainians Born in 1650–1920 is Now Online
New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of June 28, 2017
New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday
Presbyterian Church Records Now Available on ScotlandsPeople
International Association of Jewish Genealogy Societies Conference to be Held in Orlando on July 23–28
Louise St Denis Presented with OGS Award of Merit
NYG&B Announces the Retirement of Karen Mauer Jones and the Selection of Laura Murphy DeGrazia as Editor of The New York Genealogical and Biographical Record
Museum wants Revolutionary War Boat Saved from Lake Bottom
Australians Provide Fake Names Amid Census Privacy Fears
Painter Salvador Dali’s body to be Exhumed for Paternity Suit
BYU-Idaho Genealogy Library to Relocate
Turn Your Chromebook into a Killer Workstation with the Best Android Apps on Chrome OS
Family Buys Hilarious Birthday Card for Grandpa, Finds Out it has an Old Family Photo
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
