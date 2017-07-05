Book Review: Jewish Community of Long Island

The following was written by this newsletter’s Book Review Editor Bobbi King:

by Rhoda Miller and the Jewish Genealogy Society of Long Island. Arcadia Publishing, Charleston SC. 2016. 127 pages.

This is essentially a picture book, but it’s an exceptional one.

The Jewish Genealogy Society of Long Island, New York, has put together an album of photos, but with plenty of story, that narrates the history of Jewish settlement in the Nassau and Suffolk Counties of Long Island. What makes this particular book so interesting is the large number of photographs of temple congregations, synagogues, businesses, notable persons and family celebrations with caption biographies, Jewish participation in the world wars, and the summer pleasures of the Jewish community along the shore.

Jewish presence in the area was established in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Peddlers from New York City trickled eastward to sell their wares. Communities were founded as industries took hold, such as the watchcase factory in Sag Harbor, the rubber factory in Setauket, and the button factory in Breslau, now Lindenhurst. A congregation and a cemetery defined early communities, and worship services moved from private homes into neighborhood synagogues.

The publisher, Arcadia Publishing, is known for its small books of regional histories. The books have characteristic brown, sepia-toned covers. I see them in Walgreens all the time, and they are very educational and interesting, serving to enlighten the local populace of local history. The books are very well-produced. Rhoda Miller and her associates selected a perfect publisher for their work.

This volume expands knowledge about Jewish history on Long Island, offering previously little-known information and adding to the wide scope of publications currently available.

Jewish Community of Long Island is available from the publisher, Arcadia Publishing, at http://bit.ly/2tNtA2r as well as from Amazon at: http://amzn.to/2sNSryQ.