Proof that Amelia Earhart May Have Survived Crash-Landing?

This isn’t genealogy but it certainly qualifies as history. One of the biggest mysteries of the last century is “What ever happened to Amelia Earhart?” All sorts of speculation has circulated over the years. However, researchers now believe they have proof. A photo discovered in the National Archives shows a woman who resembles Amelia Earhart on a dock in the Marshall Islands.

The photo, found in a long-forgotten file in the U.S. National Archives, shows a woman who resembles Earhart and a man who appears to be her navigator, Fred Noonan, on a dock. The discovery is featured in a new History Channel special, “Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence,” that airs Sunday. The television program’s home page may be found at: http://www.history.com/specials/amelia-earhart-the-lost-evidence.

An article describing the recently-discovered photograph and the television program may be found in the NBC News web site at: http://nbcnews.to/2ti2nUT.

My thanks to the several newsletter readers who sent messages to me telling about the newly-discovered photograph.