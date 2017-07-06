Time to Support the National Archives and Library of Congress

The following is a brief extract from the blog of the Records Preservation and Access Committee:

“On May 22, 2017, President Trump released more details about his proposed Fiscal Year 2018 budget. Overall there were cuts to many of the programs that genealogists regularly use. The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) is targeted for a $16.6 million reduction in addition to the elimination of the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC), an archival grant making arm of the National Archives which provides local and state funding in the preservation of essential historical materials making them more accessible to the public.”

If you use any of the resources of the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration or of the Library of Congress, you need to read the full article at: http://bit.ly/2sQnslT!