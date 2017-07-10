Family History Researcher Academy Announces a Discount on the English/Welsh Family History Course

The following announcement was written by the folks at the Family History Researcher Academy:

Save $88 on English/Welsh Family History Course

The Family History Researcher Academy guides people with English or Welsh ancestors to best find their past family in the records… and now there is $88 off the price!

Drawn together by Nick Thorne, from his experience of researching ancestors for private clients and of working on various projects for one of the leading British genealogical research websites. Nick regularly has articles published in several of the U.K. family history magazines and he writes a blog called “Help Me With My Family Tree” under the pen name of The Nosey Genealogist.

‘This course has always been offered only on a monthly payment plan and I’ve been bombarded with requests, over this time, for a discounted one-payment option,’ said Nick.

For a short period of time he’s caved in and given you what you asked for.

You can now access The Family History Researcher Academy with a yearly payment option.

For those who still want a monthly option, there is a $1 or £1 first month trial – so now you’ve got no excuse!

The English/Welsh course is normally 12 monthly payments of $14 ($168 in total). Nick says that he wanted to make the one-off payment deal as good as he could and so he decided to take a massive $88 off that price and release the very same course for just one payment of $80 or £62.

‘I’m almost giving this course away at this price. And nothing has been removed from the content!’

You get a year’s worth of material (52 weekly lessons), revealing resources and records to use to research your ancestors from England and Wales. Plus all the bonus reports, etc.

This is all delivered inside a private area of a membership site and students can complete the modules at their own pace. The course explores many different resources, data sets and documents that can help break down the brick walls English and Welsh family history researchers may have. Written from a practical point of view, the lessons include contributions from professional genealogists, online data experts and by Nick himself.

To read more about this offer go to: https://familyhistoryresearcher.com/course.