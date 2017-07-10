Trace Acquires Genealogists.com

The following announcement was written by Trace (formerly known as AncestorCloud):

AncestorCloud rebrands to Trace and announces the acquisition of Genealogists.com

Trace adds additional genealogy expertise to its technology products and services.

July 7, 2017 (Provo, Utah) – Trace, a technology company making family history more accessible, announced the acquisition of Genealogists.com, the world’s largest family history research firm. Genealogists.com has developed a network of thousands of expert researchers worldwide who perform genealogical projects for the lowest price and highest quality. The addition of Genealogists.com will increase Trace’s network of professional researchers to over 4,000, bringing unmatched expertise to Trace’s products and services.

Trace is the new brand for AncestorCloud, a company which started by offering cloud storage and sharing for genealogy documents and evolved into a marketplace to buy and sell genealogy services at an affordable price. The rebrand allows the company to expand into new businesses and have a company identity more in line with the value offered. The marketplace technology that exists on AncestorCloud.com will be moved to Genealogists.com to further scale the business.

Trace will continue to provide Genealogists.com clients with custom research services while accelerating its technological capabilities and providing the business with expertise in marketing, sales, customer experience, and investor relations. “Trace will be the innovative catalyst needed to sustain Genealogists.com phenomenal growth in the U.S. and overseas,” says James Heddell, Genealogists.com’s founder.

Wesley Eames, Trace CEO, explains “With an ever-increasing global interest in family discovery, the demand for custom researching grows annually. We’re confident this acquisition will help us make family history an easy, affordable, and quality experience. Genealogists and non-genealogists alike are seeking this information.”

The acquisition was completed on April 7, 2017, growing the number of employees and contractors from six in February to seventeen today. James Heddell has been named Head of Research for Trace, and will continue to manage operations for Genealogists.com. Genealogists.com team members will remain in their current locations across the United States and Canada. Trace will keep its headquarters in Provo, Utah.

About Trace

Started in 2014 by Wesley Eames, Trace (formerly AncestorCloud) is a technology company making family history more accessible. To date, Trace has developed a cloud storage and sharing solution for genealogy records, built a marketplace for finding affordable genealogy services, and created a packaged research product featuring a custom heirloom book. With this acquisition, Trace will bring new technological capabilities to the custom research market.

About Genealogists.com

Started in 2012 by James Heddell, Genealogists.com has created the world’s largest network of professional genealogists, including hundreds of DNA experts, forensic genealogists/scientists, private investigators, historians, religious scholars, clergy, and university professors. With researchers located onsite throughout the world, Genealogists.com provides its clients with localized experience and unmatched access to records.