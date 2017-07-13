New York Jewish Genealogy Course begins August 4

The following announcement was written by the folks at JewishGen:

Did your family live in New York? There are many interesting research possibilities in the Big Apple! JewishGen’s Intermediate Course, Breaking Brick Walls in the United States, will focus on New York Resources. This course will be especially useful to those who visit NY; we’ll have suggestions on where to research, where to wander and how to get there.

If, despite basic online research (census from FamilySearch & Ancestry, vital records from ItalianGen) you have not yet found the Hebrew names, birth year or town for your U.S. immigrant ancestors consider this course as it focuses on the more esoteric documents our ancestors generated, including naturalization, military and governmental records, death records (probate, obituaries, cemeteries), and local archival research.

We are proud to feature a personal mentoring program; students use our online FORUM, post an ancestral branch, set goals for research, and work one on one with the instructor. Eight text lessons can be downloaded to read at your own pace and an optional field trip to a New York archive will be scheduled. Details and registration [may be found at]: www.jewishgen.org/education/description.asp?course=40088