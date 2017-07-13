The Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) has announced its fall lineup of new television programs. Of interest to genealogists, “Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.” is returning Oct. 3. Celebrities who will learn about their ancestors include Scarlett Johansson, Aziz Ansari, Bryant Gumbel, and Garrison Keillor.
PBS to Renew “Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.”
Dick Eastman · July 13, 2017 · Video & Television · No Comments
