New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of July 10, 2017

· July 14, 2017 · Online Sites · No Comments

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, 14 July 2017–FamilySearch published new historic records this week from Brazil (about 4 million civil registration records), Chile, France, Netherlands, New Jersey, Nicaragua, Ohio, Peru, Russia, and BillionGraves. Search then for free at FamilySearch or by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.

Collection

Indexed
Records

Digital
Images

Comments

BillionGraves Index

286762

286762

Added
indexed records and images to an existing collection

Brazil, Pernambuco, Civil Registration, 1804-2014

2480472

0

Added
indexed records to an existing collection

Brazil, Piauí, Civil Registration, 1875-2013

1458383

0

Added
indexed records to an existing collection

Chile Civil Registration, 1885-1903

12575

0

Added
indexed records to an existing collection

France, Coutances et d’Avranche Diocese, Catholic Parish Records, 1533-1894

22347

0

Added
indexed records to an existing collection

Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Miscellaneous Records

747018

0

Added
indexed records to an existing collection

New Jersey State Census, 1895

500743

0

Added
indexed records to an existing collection

Nicaragua Civil Registration, 1809-2013

78964

0

Added
indexed records to an existing collection

Ohio, Crawford County Obituaries, 1860-2004

484319

0

Added
indexed records to an existing collection

Peru, Cajamarca, Civil Registration, 1938-1996

1133

0

Added
indexed records to an existing collection

Russia, Samara Church Books, 1779-1923

0

5039

Added
images to an existing collection
Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.

About FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through over 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

