New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of July 10, 2017

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, 14 July 2017–FamilySearch published new historic records this week from Brazil (about 4 million civil registration records), Chile, France, Netherlands, New Jersey, Nicaragua, Ohio, Peru, Russia, and BillionGraves. Search then for free at FamilySearch or by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.

