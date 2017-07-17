Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
(+) It’s 2017 – Do You Know Where Your Data Is?
A Special Sale on MyHeritage DNA Kits
Book Review: Your Family, Your Photos, Your Stories
Book Review: Map Guide to Luxembourg Parish Registers
Fire Damages Eckhart Public Library in Auburn, Indiana
Preserving Documents Digitally
PBS to Renew “Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr.”
Canadian Expeditionary Force Personnel Service Files Online
City of Tampa, Florida, to Release Two Newly Digitized Historic Photo Collections
TheGenealogist launches over 1.3 million Parish Records for Northumberland
New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of July 10, 2017
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
New England Historic Genealogical Society (NEHGS) and General Society of Mayflower Descendants (GSMD) Announce Collaboration
New York Jewish Genealogy Course begins August 4
Trace Acquires Genealogists.com
Family History Researcher Academy Announces a Discount on the English/Welsh Family History Course
FGS Announces Webinar Series on Society Management
Four members of Accredited Genealogists Ireland Appointed to Positions of Influence
Google Backup and Sync is Now Available
The Hidden Rules of the Puritan Fashion Police
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
