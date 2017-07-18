Book Review: In Search of Your German Roots

The following book review was written by Bobbi King:

In Search of Your German Roots

by Angus Baxter.

This Fifth Edition was updated and revised by Marian Hoffman.

Genealogical Publishing Co. 2015. 125 pages.

Angus Baxter wrote the first through the fourth editions of In Search of Your German Roots. His daughter Susan Baxter updated the fourth edition (2008), and Marian Hoffman updated this fifth edition. Mr. Baxter died in 2005, and his name remains as author.

This is not a large book, but it’s dense with information about Germans, Germany, and German records research. Chapters and sections are:

The Germans and Germany

The Records of FamilySearch

Jewish Records

Church Records

Immigration

Vital and Other Records

Archives in Germany

Genealogical Associations in Germany

German Genealogical Associations in North America

Online Resources

Continuation

Bibliography and Index

I would say this would be a perfect book for beginning German researchers. There are brief descriptions of the history of the Germans and Germany, their migrations, and their cultures from about the eighth century on. There are extensive lists of German websites and books for reference.

The nice thing about German Roots is that there is not so much minutiae to overwhelm the researcher, but there is enough robust material to provide solid grounding for beginning German research.

In Search of Your German Roots is available from the publisher, Genealogical Publishing Co., at http://bit.ly/2tmnkiT as well as from Amazon at: http://amzn.to/2uvaO0d.